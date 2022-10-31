Westport Downtown Association organizes fourth annual Westoberfest

Storey Ahl ‘25 Staff Writer and Demi Sasson ‘25 Paper Sports Editor|October 31, 2022
Photo by Demi Sasson '25
On Oct. 15, the fourth annual Westoberfest was held in the Elm Street lot in downtown Westport. The event was hosted by the Westport Downtown Association (WDA).
Uncategorized
Earthplace Fall Festival
Westport Woman’s Club clothing tag sale ushers in local shoppers
Class of 2023 celebrates homecoming dance
Spirit Week declared fun for upperclassmen, uneventful for lowerclassmen
Sports
Wreckers come out on top in dramatic game vs Westhill
Features
Involvement Fair promotes new Staples clubs, increases involvement
Administration introduces, enforces new personal device policy
Students express excitement towards varying summer plans
Games
Inklings’ Wordle 6/2/22
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *