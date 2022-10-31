Westport Downtown Association organizes fourth annual Westoberfest

On+Oct.+15%2C+the+fourth+annual+Westoberfest+was+held+in+the+Elm+Street+lot+in+downtown+Westport.+The+event+was+hosted+by+the+Westport+Downtown+Association+%28WDA%29.

Photo by Demi Sasson '25

On Oct. 15, the fourth annual Westoberfest was held in the Elm Street lot in downtown Westport. The event was hosted by the Westport Downtown Association (WDA).

Westport Downtown Association organizes fourth annual Westoberfest