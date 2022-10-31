Earthplace Fall Festival

Audrey Curtis '25, Feautres Editor|October 31, 2022
Photo by Audrey Curtis '25
The Westport SLOBS made their appearance along with the National Charity League to help out. Pictured from left to right is Jack Schwartz ’25, Jackson Tracey ’25, Callum Mclean ’25, Grant Hill ’25 and Zac Gorin ’25.
Uncategorized
Westport Downtown Association organizes fourth annual Westoberfest
Westport Woman’s Club clothing tag sale ushers in local shoppers
Class of 2023 celebrates homecoming dance
Spirit Week declared fun for upperclassmen, uneventful for lowerclassmen
Sports
Wreckers come out on top in dramatic game vs Westhill
Features
Involvement Fair promotes new Staples clubs, increases involvement
Administration introduces, enforces new personal device policy
Students express excitement towards varying summer plans
Games
Inklings’ Wordle 6/2/22
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *