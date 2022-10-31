Earthplace Fall Festival

Audrey Curtis '25, Feautres Editor|October 31, 2022

The+Westport+SLOBS+made+their+appearance+along+with+the+National+Charity+League+to+help+out.+Pictured+from+left+to+right+is+Jack+Schwartz+25%2C+Jackson+Tracey+25%2C+Callum+Mclean+25%2C+Grant+Hill+25+and+Zac+Gorin+25.

Photo by Audrey Curtis '25

The Westport SLOBS made their appearance along with the National Charity League to help out. Pictured from left to right is Jack Schwartz ’25, Jackson Tracey ’25, Callum Mclean ’25, Grant Hill ’25 and Zac Gorin ’25.

Earthplace Fall Festival