Girls’ Track sprints to finish line of indoor season

The Staples girls’ track team took on the New England Championships on March 5 at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Boston, Massachusetts. The girls qualified for the 4×200 meter relay the previous weekend at the Connecticut State Open Championships. This was their last meet before competing in the New Balance National Championship meet on March 12.

The Relay featured captains Molly Liles ’22 and Tatum Haveman ’22, who was filling in for Franceine Stevens ’23 because she was out with an injury. The relay also featured Samantha Dewitt ’23 and Talia Moskowitz ’24.

Havemann was the lead off leg who then handed the baton off in 4th place to Moskowitz. Moskowitz was able to maintain the position as she handed off to Liles. Liles then handed the baton to Dewitt who ended the race with a close finish for 4th place in their heat.

“Our time could have been a little bit better but I’m extremely proud of the effort we showed at this meet,” Liles said. “Especially with Tatum stepping in and filling Francine’s role. The 200m isn’t really her event and she still did a great job.”

They weren’t able to secure All-New England status for this race, but they were able to compete against the top teams in all of New England and continue to gain experience as a team.

The girls finished 18th overall out of the 28 teams who competed in the championship for the 4×200 meter event. The girls now set their sights on the New Balance National Championships from March 11-13. They will close out the indoor track season and get ready for the outdoor track season.