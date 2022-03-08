Mask breaks are still a must have, even during the brunt of winter

Students are required to wear their masks in class all day for seven consecutive hours, and sometimes longer for afterschool activities. Some teachers allow for their classes to go outside or to the cafeteria for five to 10 minutes of the class period in order to give their students a break from breathing in the mask.

It’s the topic on everyone’s minds: COVID-19 cases. As we move deeper into winter, more and more cases are being reported not only within Staples High School, but across the world. The Omicron variant is one that spreads fast, infecting 253+ people in the Staples community since December break so far.

Although the severity of the situation persists, allowing for students to be able to take their masks off for a short period of time is something I myself greatly appreciate, since it is tough to breathe in a tight space for the duration of the school day.

However, with the days getting colder as we move deeper into the winter season, the regular outdoor mask breaks are not as easily accomplished.

With temperatures dropping as low as 7 degrees Fahrenheit, both teachers and students alike are unwilling to go outside if it isn’t absolutely necessary. Especially with the alarming amount of students who choose not to bring warm winter jackets with them to school, taking mask breaks outside is not the best idea.

How do we then take the necessary break from breathing in our own carbon dioxide you may ask? Well, there are several options, the most popular being the cafeteria.

The Staples cafeteria offers many four-person tables, each equipped with four fiberglass dividers so that students can sit with their friends and take their masks off while they eat and or socialize with each other.

With these dividers, teachers can safely take their students down to the cafeteria for a few minutes each class period to allow their students a break from their masks, without having to worry about COVID-19 being spread or the freezing temperatures outside.