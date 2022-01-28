Staples Boys Varsity Basketball v.s. Wilton 1/24/22

Jalen St.Fort ’22, Staff Writer|January 28, 2022

The+Staples+bench+stays.+warm+as+they+get+ready+to+take+on+Wilton.

Photo by Jalen St. Fort '22

The Staples bench stays. warm as they get ready to take on Wilton.

Staples Boys Varsity Basketball v.s. Wilton 1/24/22