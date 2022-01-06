COVID-19 omicron variant causes student concern

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has led to concern about how students will stay safe throughout Westport Public Schools.

According to NPR, the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads twice as fast as the delta variant of COVID-19.

While this is the case, Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr believes the current COVID-19 protocols at Staples have been helpful in minimizing the spread among students and faculty.

“Our numbers are relatively stable at the moment since most of our students are already vaccinated,” Thomas said. “Keeping masks on and being smart when you are outside of the building would be my best advice.”

The Center for Disease Control predicts that the omicron variant will spread at a slower rate among those who are vaccinated; currently, 75.7% of Westport residents and more than 95% of Westport School employees are vaccinated according to the Connecticut state government.

Due to the high vaccination rates throughout Westport and within the school system, some community members, such as Staples nurse Kristen McGrath, are not any more concerned by this variant than previous ones.

“I do not think [the omicron variant] will have a different effect,” Staples nurse Kristen McGrath said. “However it is important to know that the virus continues to mutate and exist so that people remain vigilant.”

With the new variant, there could be changes to the COVID-19 protocols presently in place. The current protocols have students and teachers being masked at all times and plexiglass dividers have been added in the cafeteria to help stop the spread of COVID during lunch.

“Other than limiting the audience size for concerts this winter to just around 50%,” Thomas said, “there are no other/different measures in place.”