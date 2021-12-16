Staples reacts to Taylor Swift’s album Red Taylors Version

Paige Tighe ’24 Staff Writer, Ava Cordella ’24 Staff Writer|December 16, 2021
Photo contributed by Unsplash.com
One of Taylor Swift’s most popular songs on both her original and re-recorded version of “Red”, plays.
Read Next
Opinions
Be afraid: Metaverses slowly, but surely taking over society
Uncategorized
Wellness activity enrichment day improved with new methods to ease mental stress
Archery in P.E. classes proves to be beneficial
Contemporary Issues: Student Perspectives
PRO: New schedule offers valuable change to school year
CON: Return to six-period schedule warrants negative response
Implementation of previous six-period schedule produces controversy
Arts
Dave and Charlie’s hometown deli opens in Norwalk, provides great atmosphere for customers
Daylight Saving Time should be abolished
Results from the vision of a graduate portfolio poll
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *