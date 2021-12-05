Contemporary Issues: Student Perspectives
In the whirlwind of COVID, social and personal issues have been deemphasized in the news and in everyday life. As 2021 draws to a close, Staples students share their opinions and experiences with contemporary issues that comprise the modern era.
Drake’s ‘Girls Want Girls’ points to greater cultural issue, fetishizing queer women
“Say that you a lesbian, girl, me too” and “I can't wait to get off work to go and see you. Please bring your girlfriend along with you” are lyrics from a new Drake song released in early September called “Girls Want Girls.” These lyrics coming from a heterosexual and cisgender male rapper, left many confused. While some overlooked them as a joke, others viewed the strange lyrics as an...
Texas abortion law despicable, but provides unexpected hope
Texas’ oppressive abortion law that imposes bans on termination past a six week gestational age leaves little hope for people enslaved to both their reproductive cycle and discompassionate legislators. Stipulations within the law include not only prohibiting abortions past six weeks—often before people know they’re pregnant—without exceptions for rape or incest, but also allowing citizens to s...
Generation gap creates divide in political sphere
When scrolling through the comments on Senator Richard Blumenthal’s most recent Instagram post, I am immediately met with a flood of “Anyone else come from that embarrassing video clip?” or “I hope this account isn’t a Finsta.” What sparked the comments you ask? Senator Blumenthal asking “Will you commit to ending finsta?” Finsta is slang for a second more private Instagram account. Not an account created by Facebook or any social media platform; a slang term that a simple Google search could have explai...
Ignorant, Westport Parents 06880, brings CRT debate to Westport
Last year, I wrote an article about the new African American, Black, Latino and Puerto Rican Studies course. I was thrilled that the state was taking a step in the right direction by mandating all Connecticut public high schools offer this course, but I argued that the class must be required for all students. Now I write a little under a year later about an anonymous online collective, Westport Parent...
Blood supply crisis calls for increased donation, awareness
The first time I donated blood was one of the worst days of my life. While my will is strong, my stomach is not, and throwing up in a mask is not an experience I would recommend to anyone. Thankfully, emesis followed the donation rather than interrupting it, I was still able to successfully donate three units of blood and they gave me a free shirt for my troubles. It was still, on the whole, a terrible day. ...
Stigma around men’s skincare must be upended
Growing up, I noticed that skincare was often a taboo subject among men. Conversations regarding moisturizers, face washes and toners were often shot down near-instantly by homophobic and sexist remarks. At the same time; however, just as those who took care of their skin were insulted, so, too, were those with acne. Despite what this aversion to skincare would tell you, men experience acne at ...
