Contemporary Issues: Student Perspectives

In the whirlwind of COVID, social and personal issues have been deemphasized in the news and in everyday life. As 2021 draws to a close, Staples students share their opinions and experiences with contemporary issues that comprise the modern era.

Drake’s ‘Girls Want Girls’ points to greater cultural issue, fetishizing queer women
Texas abortion law despicable, but provides unexpected hope
Generation gap creates divide in political sphere    
Ignorant, Westport Parents 06880, brings CRT debate to Westport
Blood supply crisis calls for increased donation, awareness
Stigma around men’s skincare must be upended

