Dave and Charlie’s hometown deli opens in Norwalk, provides great atmosphere for customers

Photo by Margot Stack

Owners Dave Kuban and Charlie Gonzales opened the doors to Dave and Charlie’s Hometown deli located at 300 Strawberry Hill Ave, Norwalk CT on Nov. 1. Check out their instagram @d_c_hometown_deli.

Margot Stack ’22 Business Manager, Lucy Zuckerman ’22 Assistant Business Manager
November 24, 2021

Pictured here is GG and Joe’s iced pumpkin spice latte, one of the various fall inspired drink options in downtown Westport.
Downtown Westport fosters perfect fall inspired food and drink options
Customers order by the window of The Tasty Yolk food truck in Fairfield while the staff cooks and prepares everything from brussel sprouts to bacon and egg breakfast sandwiches.
Tasty Yolk food trucks provide original, accessible breakfast option
After making our way through the towns best diners and delis, we found that the classic Sherwood Diner breakfast sandwich was our favorite.
Students search for Westport’s best egg sandwich
The Mcdonald’s McRib is not worthy of the hype. In my opinion, it is very different from what is advertised.
Hot take on McDonald's anticipated McRib