Dave and Charlie’s hometown deli opens in Norwalk, provides great atmosphere for customers

Photo by Margot Stack
Owners Dave Kuban and Charlie Gonzales opened the doors to Dave and Charlie’s Hometown deli located at 300 Strawberry Hill Ave, Norwalk CT on Nov. 1. Check out their instagram @d_c_hometown_deli.
Margot Stack ’22 Business Manager, Lucy Zuckerman ’22 Assistant Business ManagerNovember 24, 2021
