The process

Preparations ensue for the impending opening date of the Porch, repairing the kitchen among the most prominent.

The Pecoriello’s focus on local business fits into their broader goal of creating a space for the entire Westport community. They’ve added a sound system, entertaining the idea of an acoustic guitar on weekends. They also envision everything from fancy, hosted dinners to show off the expertise of their chef or guest chefs, to a bit of family-fun children’s events with discounts for parents’ lunch.

“What Bill and I tried to do here,” Pecoriello said, “is exactly the little kind-of country store restaurant that, if we were driving somewhere in New England and we came upon this, we would say, ‘Oh my goodness, if that was only in Westport, I would go there all the time.’”

To get the restaurant ready for the approaching mid-May opening, the Pecoriellos have had to balance making the old building spic and span while still conserving the country store’s small-town spirit.

The fundamental characteristics remain: the café is still nestled in the left corner, the ordering counter runs half the building’s length and the stone fireplace guards the right wall.

Otherwise, the restaurant has had an extreme makeover. What were once pea-green walls are now decked out in black and white subway tiles, and the floors have been refinished. Due to the building’s age, many things have needed to be cleaned and old, malfunctioning equipment had to be replaced.