Closed ecosystem terrariums bring spring inside
Inside a jar, a tiny world of moss flourishes. The water from the moss evaporates, condenses on the glass sides, and “rains” back down into the moss. The tiny world supports itself forever. Closed ecosystem terrariums are miniature ecosystems of moss kept indefinitely within glass containers. Once created, they do not have to be watered or cared for at all. These small worlds are a simple craft that can liven up a room without the pressure of watering a plant.
