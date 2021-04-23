Demi Lovato exhibits strength, resilience in docuseries ‘Dancing with the Devil’

Photo by Karina Murray '22

Demi Lovato’s docuseries ‘Dancing With the Devil’ premiered on March 23, detailing her personal mental struggles and the events leading up to her infamous 2018 overdose.

Karina Murray ’22, Associate Managing Editor
April 23, 2021