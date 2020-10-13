Students+are+learning+through+a+hybrid+method+this+year.+Last+names+a-k+go+into+school+Monday+and+Tuesday+and+last+names+l-z+go+in+Thursday+and+Friday.+The+rest+of+the+days+are+remote+learning+and+Wednesday+is+a+half+day+where+everyone+is+remote+so+the+building+can+be+cleaned+between+cohorts.+

Emma Dantas ’21 and Carly Kaplowitz ’21
October 13, 2020