This is a Wreckording Episode 6: We the Champions

On a brand new episode of ‘This is a Wreckording’ Ethan and Principal Thomas are joined by members of the We the People team to discuss their state and national triumph over the competition this year.

Ethan Frank '20
May 11, 2020

This is a Wreckording Episode 6