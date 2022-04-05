Paint to transform your closet

Lia Gordon '22, Staff Writer|April 5, 2022
Photo by Lia Gordon '22
Once you’re satisfied with your creation, let your paint dry overnight. After this it should be washable.
Photostory
Rhubarb pound cake provides unique twist on common spring ingredient
Staples celebrates World Language Week
Bandanas: The cornerstone of dynamic fashion
The Spot attends first competition at Breakout Dance Competition
Girls’ varsity gymnastics crush New Canaan in recent meet
Galentine’s Day Waffles
Staples takes precaution of COVID-19 to ensure safety for staff and students
Want to wordle with me?
Food
Trail mix cookies serve as a perfect winter dessert
Staples Boys Varsity Basketball v.s. Wilton 1/24/22
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *