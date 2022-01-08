The perfect Trader Joes holiday treats you never knew you needed

Shira Zeiberg , Outreach Manager|January 8, 2022

Photo by Shira Zeiberg '22

Trader Joes has amazing holiday snacks which appeal to everyone. These are all great for on the go or a relaxed night at home. Each was very affordable and came to a total of 17 dollars.

The Perfect Trader Joes Holiday Treats You Never Knew You Needed