Vegan cupcakes serve as healthy, delicious dessert

Genevieve Frucht ’24, Staff Writer|December 16, 2021
Photo by Genevieve Frucht ’24
These vegan chocolate cupcakes are delicious and taste just like regular chocolate cupcakes, while also being an appropriate dessert for many diets.
Photostory
Looking for a great gift?
Bedford Acting Group preforms Annie
Homemade trail mix promotes allergy-safe snacks
How to make a simple grab-and-go breakfast
Staples boys’ soccer dominates first round of state tournament
Wreckers beat Wilton in girls soccer FCIAC championship
Lifestyle
Crystal collecting serves as a meaningful hobby
Food
German spaetzle dumplings serve as a perfect side
Superfans cheer on Wreckers through themed games
Halloween decorations in Westport lack excitement
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *