DIY bird feeder serves as productive pastime, supplement to wildlife

Photo by Allison Gillman '23
As Connecticut welcomes summer weather, many of wild birds’ natural prey becomes more prevalent. However, we can still help birds fulfill their ferocious daily feeding schedules by getting crafty with household materials to make bird feeders.
Allison Gillman '23, Assistant Business ManagerJune 11, 2021
Read Next
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Opinions
Dunkin’ and Starbucks summer menu falls short of sweet expectations
Food
S’mores layer cake honours early Father’s Day gift
Photostory
Staples celebrates monumental first Pride Day with excitement, reflection
Arts
Four daily habits increase sustainability
Homemade guacamole pairs deliciously with homemade tortilla chips
Friendship bracelets: easy project invites summer spirit
Cookie skillets: a fun take on regular cookies
Fairfield County rallies to stop antisemitism
Tips to succeed on digital AP exam
Homemade hibachi serves as perfect family dinner
Inklings News
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.