Three ingredient chocolate mousse curates an easy, simple dessert

This three ingredient chocolate mousse recipe only takes up to fifteen minutes, and will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

Photo by Valerie Dreyfuss '22

This three ingredient chocolate mousse recipe only takes up to fifteen minutes, and will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

Valerie Dreyfuss '22, Paper Opinions Editor
May 10, 2021

Three ingredient chocolate mousse curates an easy, simple dessert

Related Stories
Double chocolate mug cake serves as a quick and healthy snack or dessert for cake lovers.
Chocolate mug cakes serves as healthy dessert
You don’t need to eat an entire cake to satisfy your lava cake cravings. These chocolate lava cookies pack all of the chocolate of a cake into a small, delicious package with fewer calories.
Chocolate lava cookies; a rich and sweet treat for the choc-o-holics
Celebrate your Valentine's day with these perfect chocolate coconut drops.
Valentines day inspires chocolate and coconut drop treats
Just because you’re trying to eat healthy doesn’t mean you have to avoid dessert entirely. These delicious chocolate and peanut butter bars are the desserts that will satisfy your sweet tooth but won’t make you go over your calorie count.
Layered chocolate and peanut butter bars; a healthier dessert to prepare for cheat days