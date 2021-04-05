Best nature walks to take as warm weather nears

As+the+warm+weather+begins+to+approach+there+are+countless+trails+and+hikes+that+can+be+taken+around+Fairfield+County.+Although+there+are+only+three+great+options+mentioned%2C+there+are+countless+more+to+be+discovered.

Photo by Marina Engler '21

As the warm weather begins to approach there are countless trails and hikes that can be taken around Fairfield County. Although there are only three great options mentioned, there are countless more to be discovered.

Marina Engler '21, Staff Writer
April 5, 2021

Best nature walks to take as warm weather nears

Related Stories
Some walkers at Compo Beach are not moving over to keep six ft apart, and instead forcing others into the street to keep that distance.
Walkers at Compo Beach ignore social distancing rules
This view from Beachside Ave connects Southport Beach to Burying Hill Beach. This is a route where many people can be seen walking daily.
Outdoor walks grow in popularity throughout quarantine
An Informational sign stationed at the entrance of Winslow Park explains the rules and policies for leash restrictions. Local dog walkers reported spotting many dogs walking off leash in the park.
Local dog walkers praise Winslow Park
A silver truck without the proper documentation is parked in a senior spot on campus.
Con: Juniors, enjoy your walk, Parking spots at Staples’ belong strictly to seniors