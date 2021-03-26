TikTok peeps rice krispie treats surpass expectations

Photo by Tori Wilson '22

Peeps rice krispie treats have been the latest food craze on social media platform TikTok. They are perfect for Easter and a bit sweeter than classic rice krispie treats.

Tori Wilson '22, Staff Writer
March 26, 2021

TikTok Peeps Rice Krispie treats surpass expectations

