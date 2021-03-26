Homemade Sushi: a simple, delicious dinner to make with friends

Homemade+vegetable+sushi+is+a+delicious+and+simple+dinner+to+make+with+friends+and+family.+

Photo by Emily Goldstein '23

Homemade vegetable sushi is a delicious and simple dinner to make with friends and family.

Emily Goldstein '23, Broadcast Director
March 26, 2021

Homemade Sushi: a simple, delicious dinner to make with friends

Related Stories
Matsu Sushi is one of many sushi restaurants in Westport, but has faced numerous closures over the past year.
Matsu sushi closes due to sales tax suspension
Matsu Sushi is one of many sushi restaurants in Westport, but has faced numerous closures over the past year.
Matsu sushi closes due to sales tax suspension
Matsu Sushi reopens

Matsu Sushi in downtown Westport has reopened as of June 4. It was temporarily closed in April due to renovations. They also were charged with labo...

Matsu Sushi in downtown Westport has appeared closed for renovations since April.
Matsu Sushi remains closed for renovations