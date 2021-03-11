Sweet, savory blueberry pie: effortless remedy for all cravings

This+delicious+blueberry+pie+is+the+ideal+sweet+and+savory+treat+to+share+with+your+family+and+friends+anytime.

Photo by Sydney Chinitz '23

This delicious blueberry pie is the ideal sweet and savory treat to share with your family and friends anytime.

Sydney Chinitz '23, Staff Writer
March 11, 2021

Sweet, Savory Blueberry Pie: effortless remedy for all cravings

Related Stories
These mini pumpkin pies are a huge hit on any Thanksgiving table and are perfect for sharing while staying safe during COVID-19.
Mini pumpkin pie tarts: perfect to serve for COVID-19 thanksgiving
An easy and delicious dessert, that is great for any occasion. Perfect choice for the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup lovers.
Chocolate peanut butter pie: delicious treat to serve at any occasion
This is an easy to make key lime pie recipe, with graham crackers crust for everyone to enjoy.
Authentic Key Lime Pie: an easy enjoyable recipe
Taylor Swift dropped her surprise album “evermore” on Dec. 11, not posting about it until the morning before. It is the sister album to “folklore,” which she released in July.
Incandescent, unified lyricism on ‘evermore’ creates enchanting masterpiece