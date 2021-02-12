Salvadoran Torrejas sweetens moods

When+making+Torrejas%2C+be+sure+to+remove+the+ends+of+the+bread+so+that+the+slices+are+flat+on+each+side.+

Photo by Morgan Han-Lemus '23

When making Torrejas, be sure to remove the ends of the bread so that the slices are flat on each side.

Morgan Han-Lemus '23, Staff Writer
February 12, 2021

Salvadoran Torrejas sweetens moods</

Related Stories
This mug cake recipe tastes amazing and is a fun activity to make in between classes and on the go. The recipe is simple and recommended for beginner bakers.
Mug cake recipe serves as an easy treat to pass time in quarantine
Trader Joe’s pre-made latkes offer a perfect addition to a holiday meal. While the dish is store bought, the latkes certainly taste homemade.
Efficient, traditional recipes complete Hanukkah celebration
Scones and jam are the perfect English delight for all, especially those with a sweet tooth and love for all things berry.
Homemade jam, scones recipe perfect for berry lovers
This banana pudding recipe is quick and easy but tastes like you spent days in the kitchen working on it. It is the perfect dessert to enjoy safely with family and friends and is a great quarantine activity.
Easy banana pudding recipe guarantees to wow guest