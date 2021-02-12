Oven-baked quesadillas: a tasty spin on popular comfort meal

Simple oven-baked quesadilla recipe is not only comforting, yet easy and quick to make.

Photo by Charlottle Gurley '23

Simple oven-baked quesadilla recipe is not only comforting, yet easy and quick to make.

Charlotte Gurley '23, Staff Writer
February 12, 2021

Oven-baked quesadillas: a tasty spin on popular comfort meal

Related Stories
This fresh and fruity cake recipe requires minimal effort, and can be made in less than an hour's time.
Simple berry cake brings family joy
“A Simple Favor” combines comedy and thriller to create intriguing storyline
“A Simple Favor” combines comedy and thriller to create intriguing storyline
Mason jar gifts, for the win; A simple way to show you’re thinking about someone this holiday season.
Mason jar gifts, for the win; A simple way to show you’re thinking about someone this holiday season.
Photo contributed by Fox Schanzer ’18
Fox Schanzer discovers a passion for cooking through one simple decision