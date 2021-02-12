DIY wrapped wire rings; easy way to level up jewelry collections

Cheap and easy wire rings are the perfect DIY to add some variety into your current jewelry collection.

Photo by Margot Richlin '23

Margot Richlin '23, Staff Writer
February 12, 2021

