Spice up baking agenda with matcha brownies

Social media director Grace Livecchi ’21 knows the value of hard work. As an avid writer and co-president of the club “Reshaping Reality,” she enjoys...
About the Writer
Grace Livecchi ’21, Social media director
Loading ...
Brooke Dembin '22, Business Manager
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced that all indoor and outdoor rinks, including Longshore, are restricted to “four plus one” until Jan 19, when the decision will be reevaluated. The “four plus one” regulation imp...
New COVID-19 strain found in New Haven County
January 20, 2021
Lamont warns of spike in cases as holiday season approaches
December 23, 2020
Students discuss hesitancy, misinformation on coronavirus vaccine
December 22, 2020
Students reflect on unfamiliar travel experience during COVID-19
December 21, 2020
As winter break approaches, number of distance learners increases
December 16, 2020
Trending Stories
3
Jack Harlow’s experimental debut album ‘That’s What They All Say’ worth invested listen • 175 Views
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.