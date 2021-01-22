Spice up baking agenda with matcha brownies

Branch+out+from+your+average%2C+boring+brownies+with+this+unique+treat.+

Photo by Grace Livecchi

Branch out from your average, boring brownies with this unique treat.

Grace Livecchi ’21, Social Media Director
January 22, 2021

Spice up baking agenda with matcha brownies

Related Stories
Hot cocoa brownie cups are the perfect treat to boost holiday cheer for both friends and family.
Hot cocoa brownie cups brim with holiday spirit
Brownies with a twist: two ways to make a brownie in a cup
Brownies with a twist: two ways to make a brownie in a cup
How to make Vegan Brownies
How to make Vegan Brownies
How to make brownies

Brownies from Inklings News on Vimeo....