Hairstyles serve as perfect way to celebrate a COVID-19 safe society

The “mini braid”, “half-up pigtails” and the “Bella Hadid pony” hairstyles can all be accomplished with a few hair ties, bobby pins, a hairbrush and straightener (if you’re feeling extra fancy). These styles will upgrade any outfit and make you feel more put together than ever before.

Photo by Giselle Oldani '22

Giselle Oldani '22, Web News Editor
January 21, 2021

