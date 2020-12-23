Newly-opened restaurant Mexica achieves ideal dining experience

Mexica+Kitchen+%26+Cantina+opened+its+doors+Dec.+5+on+221+Post+Road+W.+The+Osorio+family+owned+Villa+del+Sol%2C+a+former+Westport+Mexican+dining+location%2C+for+a+number+of+years%2C+serving+a+plethora+of+traditional+Mexican+dishes+and+beverages.+The+Mexica+team+hopes+to+continue+with+an+atmosphere+similar+to+Villa+del+Sol%E2%80%99s%2C+keeping+with+traditional+cuisine+and+adding+multiple+new+dishes+to+showcase+a+stronger+sense+of+the+food+and+culture+of+Mexico.+Mexica+follows+appropriate+social+distancing+guidelines+and+offers+both+curbside+and+takeout+services.

Photo by Allison Gillman '23

Mexica Kitchen & Cantina opened its doors Dec. 5 on 221 Post Road W. The Osorio family owned Villa del Sol, a former Westport Mexican dining location, for a number of years, serving a plethora of traditional Mexican dishes and beverages. The Mexica team hopes to continue with an atmosphere similar to Villa del Sol’s, keeping with traditional cuisine and adding multiple new dishes to showcase a stronger sense of the food and culture of Mexico. Mexica follows appropriate social distancing guidelines and offers both curbside and takeout services.

Allison Gillman '23, Web Opinions Editor
December 23, 2020

Newly-opened restaurant Mexica achieves ideal dining experience

Related Stories
Rio Bravo demonstrates authentic Mexican food
Rio Bravo demonstrates authentic Mexican food
Tequila Revolucion serves lackluster Mexican food
Tequila Revolucion serves lackluster Mexican food
Shown above is a spicy arugula salad surrounded by a charred octopus, which is just one of the many tasty specials Bodega offers.
Bodega takes a fresh new spin on Mexican classics
Tacos El Azteca serves up authentic Mexican food on the road
Tacos El Azteca serves up authentic Mexican food on the road