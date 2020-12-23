Newly-opened restaurant Mexica achieves ideal dining experience

Photo by Allison Gillman '23

Mexica Kitchen & Cantina opened its doors Dec. 5 on 221 Post Road W. The Osorio family owned Villa del Sol, a former Westport Mexican dining location, for a number of years, serving a plethora of traditional Mexican dishes and beverages. The Mexica team hopes to continue with an atmosphere similar to Villa del Sol’s, keeping with traditional cuisine and adding multiple new dishes to showcase a stronger sense of the food and culture of Mexico. Mexica follows appropriate social distancing guidelines and offers both curbside and takeout services.