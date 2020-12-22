Westport Museum for History and Culture Hosts Holiday Market

Westport+Museum+of+History+and+Culture+hosts+Holiday+Market+in+support+of+local+artisans.

Photo by Phoebe Miller '23

Westport Museum of History and Culture hosts Holiday Market in support of local artisans.

Phoebe Miller '23, Staff Writer
December 22, 2020

Westport Museum for History and Culture Hosts Holiday Market

Related Stories
Downtown Westport fills the streets with holiday lights, wreaths and other cheerful decorations to celebrate the upcoming holidays. Outside Amis Trattoria, these decorations are wrapped around lamp posts and lights are hung along the sidewalk.
Westport prepares for holiday season with festive decorations
The open house gave the public a chance to become more involved with the museum especially since it has expanded and now provides the community with art classes in addition to events and exhibitions. It is also where the Westport School of Music operates.
MoCA Westport holds Holiday Open House to support community
The Westport Local Press was created by Jamie Bairaktaris ’16 after the closure of WestportNow. The website aims to be a community platform for Westporters.
Westport Local Press launches with hopes of being a community platform
Shortly after The Pearl shut its doors on Nov. 28, this message was put up on their website to thank all of its long time customers and supporters.
The Pearl’s closure recalls history in Westport