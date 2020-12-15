Sticky buns; sweet overnight treat to make for the holidays

Sticky+buns+serve+as+a+wonderful+breakfast+or+dessert+for+special+occasions.+Although+it+is+an+overnight+recipe%2C+it+is+so+easy+to+make.+

Photo by Audrey Kercher '23

Sticky buns serve as a wonderful breakfast or dessert for special occasions. Although it is an overnight recipe, it is so easy to make.

Audrey Kercher ’23, Staff Writer
December 15, 2020

Sticky buns; sweet overnight treat to make for the holidays

Related Stories
These chocolate cake pops are the perfect desert to enjoy with friends and family this holiday season.
Cake pops: a delicious fun dessert to satisfy a sweet tooth
A fun and delicious Halloween recipe for all to enjoy this holiday weekend.
Spookily-sweet blondie bars; best halloween themed treat
These festive halloween themed sugar cookies serve as the perfect treat to eat this holiday season.
Halloween sugar cookies serve as great treat for sweet tooth lovers
Nutella cookies are the perfect snack during self quarantine. Extremely easy to make and taste amazing.
Nutella Cookies cure sweet tooth cravings