MoCA Westport holds Holiday Open House to support community

Photo contributed by MoCA Westport

The open house gave the public a chance to become more involved with the museum especially since it has expanded and now provides the community with art classes in addition to events and exhibitions. It is also where the Westport School of Music operates.

Mishael Gill ’23, Paper Sports Editor
December 15, 2020

