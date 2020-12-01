Variety of masks express an outlet for style

Even+with+a+plentiful+mask+collection%2C+finding+a+mask+that+is+effective%2C+breathable%2C+and+stylish+is+extremely+difficult.+

Photo by Allison Gillman ’23

Even with a plentiful mask collection, finding a mask that is effective, breathable, and stylish is extremely difficult.

Toby Goldfarb '23, staff writer
December 1, 2020

Variety of masks express an outlet for style

Related Stories
Enzo Valadares ’21 is one of the many students at staples highschool who struggles with focusing while wearing a mask. Not only was the ACT challenging, but he finds school to be more difficult. Sitting through four 80-minute classes a day with few to no mask breaks is tough for him.
Standardized testing in masks places students at disadvantage
Students in a US History Honors class take advantage of good weather to learn while having a mask break outside.
Staples schedule aches with absence of mask breaks
Mask breaks given infrequently, despite implied message from Staples

The back-to-school environment has been a huge change for all of us, filled with excitement, well understood anxiety over reopening and most impor...

Just as all other teams and clubs, Players must implement changes to their curriculum this fall.
Staples Players adapts to a new type of mask