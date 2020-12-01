Celebrating a pleasurable Thanksgiving in COVID-19 safe environment

Since Thanksgiving is such a special holiday, my family and I tried to work around COVID-19 restrictions to still have a fun and safe Thanksgiving

Photo by Lily Klau '23

Since Thanksgiving is such a special holiday, my family and I tried to work around COVID-19 restrictions to still have a fun and safe Thanksgiving

Lily Klau '23, staff writer
December 1, 2020

Celebrating Thanksgiving in COVID-19 safe environment

Related Stories
Look on the bright side of this pandemic with the perfect thanksgiving feast.
Making the Best of Thanksgiving in a Pandemic
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will not have an in-person audience this year to abide by Covid restrictions. Instead the parade will be televised on NBC from 9a.m. to noon on Nov. 26.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade modified during pandemic
These mini pumpkin pies are a huge hit on any Thanksgiving table and are perfect for sharing while staying safe during COVID-19.
Mini pumpkin pie tarts: perfect to serve for COVID-19 thanksgiving
Email sent by Superintendent Dr. Thomas Scarice outlined a remote plan for the upcoming weeks.
Staff, students learning remotely until after Thanksgiving break