Butternut squash and onion soup; something savory and healthy to spice up your fall lunch

For+lunch+this+autumn%2C+why+not+try+some+savory+butternut+squash+and+onion+soup%3F+Its+high+amount+of+good+supply+of+vitamin+A%2C+potassium+and+fiber%3B+along+with+its+savory+taste+certainly+something+to+fall+for.

Photo by Jake Fitzpatrick '22

For lunch this autumn, why not try some savory butternut squash and onion soup? Its high amount of good supply of vitamin A, potassium and fiber; along with its savory taste certainly something to fall for.

Jack Fitzpatrick '22, staff writer
December 1, 2020

Butternut squash and onion soup; something savory and healthy to spice up your fall lunch

Related Stories
Discovering the best matzo ball soup in Westport
Discovering the best matzo ball soup in Westport
Granola is a healthy, easy snack for anyday! Stay full and healthy after eating the six ingredient granola recipe that can be used in cereal, on its own and in many other creative ways.
Granola: a popular, healthy snack for on the go
During the quarantine, there is a lot of time to try and enjoy new recipes. A health filled zucchini pancake is the perfect lunch meal to make, and it tastes delicious!
Crispy zucchini pancakes; a quick, healthy meal
The Gillespie Center Pantry is open day and night for donations of both food and sanitary products.
Gillespie Center keeps residents safe and healthy with help from community