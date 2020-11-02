Nut butter toast: the perfect quick, easy before school breakfast

Almond+butter+and+peanut+butter+toast+is+the+perfect+before+school+breakfast%2C+because+it+is+so+quick+and+easy+to+make+yet+so+filling+and+healthy.

Photo by Emily Goldstein '23

Almond butter and peanut butter toast is the perfect before school breakfast, because it is so quick and easy to make yet so filling and healthy.

Emily Goldstein '23, staff writer
November 2, 2020

Nut butter toast: the perfect quick, easy before school breakfast

Related Stories
There is nothing better than a delicious pumpkin flavored treat for the fall.
Vegan Pumpkin Spice Pancakes: an easy fall breakfast
Homemade cinnamon rolls serve as great breakfast option
Homemade cinnamon rolls serve as great breakfast option
"Trail Mix" overnight oats serve a substantial breakfast
This easy, healthy and yummy muffin recipe is a perfect breakfast to take on the go.
Easy healthy breakfast on the go