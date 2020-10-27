Staples Players dance on the courts

Due+to+COVID-19+and+the+absence+of+the+traditional+fall+show%2C+Staples+Players+hosts+outdoor+dance+classes+to+keep+their+dance+skills+sharp+and+have+some+fun.

Photo by Lucy Dockter '23

Due to COVID-19 and the absence of the traditional fall show, Staples Players hosts outdoor dance classes to keep their dance skills sharp and have some fun.

Lucy Dockter '23, Paper Arts Editor
October 27, 2020

Staples Players dance on the courts

Related Stories
Players practice in booths in the black box theater to maintain social distancing. Pictured are Chloe Manna ’22 and Sebastian Gikas ’23.
Players Zoom, video-chat for upcoming radio productions
Just as all other teams and clubs, Players must implement changes to their curriculum this fall.
Staples Players adapts to a new type of mask
Kaitlyn Constantino ’21 (far right) was one of six dancers chosen to dance along Tik Tok star Charli D’Amelio. Constantino’s trip to film the virtual dance class included a coronavirus test as well as daily temperature checks to ensure they could dance in the studio without masks.
Constantino reflects on dancing in ‘Charli Breaks the Floor’ and her own life as a dancer
Junior Dance students’ assignments regarding physical and emotional goal-setting on Google Classroom.
Junior Dance course sacrifices full experience of class due to curriculum change