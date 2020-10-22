The Zero Waste Committee: advocates for composting to reduce waste

The+Zero+Waste+Committee+advocates+for+composting+and+reducing+waste+at+home.

Photo by Emily Goldstein '23

The Zero Waste Committee advocates for composting and reducing waste at home.

Emily Goldstein '23, staff writer
October 22, 2020

The Zero Waste Committee: advocates for composting to reduce waste

Related Stories
Ways to reduce waste; turn food scraps into gardens
Ways to reduce waste; turn food scraps into gardens
Ryan Thomas
Schools must educate students about climate change before it’s too late
New York climate change walkout teaches kids how to stand up for what they believe
New York climate change walkout teaches kids how to stand up for what they believe
Staples’ Club Green participated in an invasive species cleanup at Sherwood Island State Park. The cleanup targeted bittersweet vine, porcelain berry and mugwort that threatened the survival of native plants.
Environmental clubs and classes clean up invasive species at Sherwood Island