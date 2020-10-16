Staples boys’ soccer fights back in Wilton rematch

Loading ...
Finnegan Courtney '23, Paper News Editor
During the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Superintendent of Schools Thomas Scarice announced that he would not be recommending a full reopening of schools...
Halloween house decorations raise holiday spirit
October 22, 2020
Seasonal changes create divide in how students hang out
October 21, 2020
Buttons of teachers’ faces aim to foster stronger sense of school community
October 16, 2020
COVID-19 greatly alters Westport’s dance studios
October 14, 2020
Virtual back to school night provides convenience, cannot recreate in-person experience
October 13, 2020
