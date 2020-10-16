CTEEN Tie-Dye Event Fosters Community

Tables+are+set+up+and+displayed+with+materials+as+teens+begin+to+get+ready+to+tie-dye+either+their+mask%2C+socks+or+shirts.

Photo by Rebecca Kanfer '21

Tables are set up and displayed with materials as teens begin to get ready to tie-dye either their mask, socks or shirts.

Rebecca Kanfer '21, Outreach Manager
October 16, 2020

CTEEN Tie-Dye Event Fosters Community

Related Stories
During quarentine, tie dying clothes is a fun and effective way to channel your inter stylist and create cool new clothes.
Tie Dye Brightens the day
Arden Scherer ’21 debuts new tie-dye business

The sun is peeking from behind cool spring clouds, brightly colored flowers and leaves are blooming throughout gardens and pastel colors are emerg...

Graphic by Lia Chen ’20
Social distancing becoming optional, still obligatory
There are 165 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westport as of April 7, and social distancing, which Governor Lamont implemented with his stay at home order on March 23, is meant to prevent the outbreak from surpassing what our local healthcare system can manage, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Social distancing efforts prove heartbreaking but lifesaving