Fall weather calls for fun festivities

Carly Kaplowitz ’21 is always looking to seek out new experiences. Whether it’s in the summer at her camp or in different classrooms at Staples, Kaplowitz...
About the Writer
Carly Kaplowitz '21, Staff Writer
Loading ...
Karina Murray '22, Blue Staff Paper Features Editor
It’s a rainy Saturday afternoon. You decide it’s a good day to head to the movies; your favorite blockbuster just came out with a sequel. After picking up some friends o...
Cancelled Zoom calls due to substitute teachers heightens confusion
October 9, 2020
Online clubs enhance students’ COVID-19 experience
October 9, 2020
Staples schedule aches with absence of mask breaks
October 8, 2020
Orphenians harmonize despite COVID-19 restrictions
October 6, 2020
One-way hallways prove impractical
October 2, 2020
Trending Stories
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.