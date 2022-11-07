Graduation credit information; nowhere to be found

Ava Coyle '25, Opinions Editor|November 7, 2022

Graphic by Lilly Weisz ’23

Knowing what credits are needed for graduation would affect the courses chosen. Not knowing what credits are needed to graduate is a great stress. Worrying you picked the wrong courses to meet the requirements already two or more years in is a disservice to the students.

I am almost halfway through my high school career and have no idea how many credits I need to graduate. I have looked through the Staples High School website and asked my friends, yet no one seems to know how many credits for each course we need to graduate.

This has caused me an immense amount of stress. I have already begun all the courses I selected for my sophomore year, but what if I should have taken an art class to meet that credit? What if I should have doubled up on a science credit? 

These are all thoughts running through my head. I only have two more years to complete everything I need to graduate. Not having the credit requirements at easy access for students is a disservice to us. 

This information is definitely accessible if you go and talk to your counselor, yet the information should be posted on the websites we use daily for school. Having the information of the credits you need is a necessity. 

Staples has failed to make it that easy. 

This information should have its own page on the website as well as in Powerschool and Schoology. This is imperative information for a highschool student to have at easy access.

