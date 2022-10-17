More time must be granted to student to meet with teachers

Changing connections to flex time will have many benefits to students as shown by the graphic above.

When students are having trouble in a class or on an assignment or need help studying, they usually meet with their teacher to get help on whatever they need help with. But not all students have time to meet with their teachers. What if you don’t have a free period or common free time with your teacher? This is why Staples should bring back flex time.

Other high schools such as Greenwich High School have Flex time incorporated into their schedule at the end of every day, which according to Greenwich High School student Josh Sanders, is like a study hall, where students have the option to get work done or meet with teachers. Bedford also has flex time where students can do the same thing.

So, if Greenwich has flex time, so should Staples.

We do have time for it. We have 20 minutes of Connection time twice a week where many students either sit there ,do work or do activities that don’t seem to have much of a point. This is why Staples should change Connections to flex time.

Clearly, students need more time to meet with their teachers and get their work done and the best way to do that is to replace Connections with Flex Time.

According to Education Reimagined, it is very important that students develop a strong personal connection with their teacher, and the best way to strengthen that connection is through meeting with their teacher. It also says that many students won’t even get 30 minutes alone to talk to their teacher about what they want. This is a problem because somehow students are supposed to develop a strong connection with their teachers while only spending 30 minutes alone with their teacher throughout the year.

Flex time is not only used to meet with teachers but it also gives students a chance to get work done if they don’t have time later in the day. For example a student could have sports or extracurricular activities until nine o’clock at night. Especially if they don’t have a free period, when are they supposed to complete the heavy workload that a lot of Staples students have.