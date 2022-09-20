Putting more effort into outfit amplifies productivity, boosts confidence

In 2012, Northwestern University researchers Hajo Adam and Adam D. Galinsky studied the psychological effects of clothing choices on mindset and performance. They coined the term ‘enclothed cognition’ to represent the relationship between the symbolic meaning of clothing and its wearer’s thoughts and performance.

POV: it’s a Monday morning in April 2020 and your first period class is in 10 minutes. You pull on your sweatshirt and log onto Zoom—all without leaving your bed. Sound familiar?

For the Class of 2023, this was how we experienced the remainder of our freshman year, after the abrupt shift to distance learning. It was tough to navigate, especially in a time characterized by such fear and anxiety. For me, living in pajamas became more than physical comfort—it evolved into a form of emotional solace.

But after three years of varying COVID-19 restrictions, today we are completely maskless and attending school in-person. And as strange as it might sound, I’ve noticed that making the adjustment to normalcy was characterized through my clothes. Where once I could hardly make the effort to change out of my pajamas, I slowly came to realize that putting more effort into my outfit has made me feel not only better about myself, but more productive.

In 2012, researchers at Northwestern University conducted a study on the effect of what we wear on our psychology and performance. They concluded that the brain creates associations with certain clothes that can directly influence the way we think.

This is a phenomenon known as “enclothed cognition,” which can influence levels of confidence, attention span and abstract thinking abilities. For example, a lab coat can symbolize intelligence and analytical thinking. The study found that when an individual wears a lab coat, their performance is positively improved.

However, this psychological effect can go both ways—wearing something you are highly comfortable with can also influence your ability to step out of your comfort zone. The days I spent taking classes on Zoom, I found myself less inclined to unmute myself or ask questions. Even if I was confused about something, I found it more difficult to raise my hand and far easier to retreat into my sweatshirt.

The best way to utilize enclothed cognition is simply through planning what you may wear the next day. If it’s jeans and a cute top, great! If it’s shorts and a t-shirt, great! And even if it’s pajamas, that’s great too. It’s really about thinking ahead about what works best to elevate your mood and inspire a sense of calm as you go about your day.

High school can be stressful, but your clothes can go a long way in making you feel as confident and productive as possible. For me, it has been as simple as setting out an outfit for the next morning before I go to bed. So, my question to you is: what are you going to wear tomorrow?

