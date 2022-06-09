Books shouldn’t be sole summer task

Some people prefer books, some people prefer sports. Students should be able to choose what activity they wish to do in the summer.

Reading? Some people love it, other people, such as myself, despise it. For many students, summer reading is a major task that students have to complete over the summer. If two books aren’t read, then the student will usually be in a heap of trouble, as most English teachers expect an essay, which is a big grade for the first quarter.

But, after frolicking around in the pool all day, I find it hard to crack open a 200-page book in the middle of summer.

Students should have a choice on what different things they are required to do over the summer, which would make the summer even more enjoyable.

As of right now, Staples summer reading guidelines claim students have a choice of what two books to read. But this is not entirely true.

In reality, students really don’t have a full choice when they choose what books they want to read. For instance, a student couldn’t read “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and expect to pass the assignment that they must write upon returning to school. You would have to read at least a 100-page book if you’re looking to get a good grade on the first English assignment of the year. So while the English department claims kids have the freedom to pick whatever they want, that is really not true if they will then penalize a kid for reading a shorter book.

I have classes that I read in, such as chemistry, history, and even Journalism,, and yet I don’t have to do anything over the summer for those classes. So, why is English the only thorn in our side when it comes to summer reading assignments?

Even though I must admit that reading is beneficial, there are some alternative assignments that could be put in place for kids who dislike reading, but still want to be educated and productive. Community service, internships or even a work packet for students who aren’t as strong in reading as others could decrease all of the moans, groans and last-minute cramming for the beginning of school.

During the summer, kids deserve a break and they should learn, but with leniency.