Spring break inspires reflection

Bighorn sheep are one of the most renowned animals in Palm Springs. They are easy to find on the golf course or in the mountains.

For the first time in three years, thousands of people swarmed to Coachella Valley with great anticipation. I, too, was one of those people… in theory, that is. In reality, I was heading to a place half a mile away from the festival, and I was not actually attending Coachella.

My family has traveled to sunny California every spring break since I can remember. For the first time, my parents and I were going without my two older sisters. I am always excited for this trip, but I knew it was going to be different one-on-one with my parents.

Most kids my age would be disappointed being in such close proximity to Coachella without attending. But, despite what you might be thinking, going on a trip alone with my parents was exactly what I needed.

It was not lost on me that at the same time The Weeknd was performing live, I was searching in the science fiction section of the local Barnes & Noble for “Dune” per my dad’s request. However, as an avid reader, I also enjoyed browsing the best-sellers with my mom and discussing our most recent read together, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

I knew my peers were soaking up the sun in their trendy outfits at the Empire Polo Club. Regardless, I was also enjoying the sun, playing pickleball with my parents and bringing the average age of the players down to 79 years young. If Coachella goers were surprised by guest appearances from Lizzo and Shania Twain, I was equally surprised by the guest appearances from the bighorn sheep at the golf course.

In addition, my parents and I bonded over our new discovery of the “Quordle.” Prior to break, we had only played Wordle. As I heard loud roars in the distance from Coachella (it was probably Harry Styles), I also heard my Dad cheering “got it” from the living room.

At the end of the day, do I feel like I got cheated out of a ticket to Coachella? Not really. As a junior in high school, these small moments with my parents will be memories I have forever. I know it might sound ridiculous or maybe I am just a senior citizen at heart, but I really did enjoy the quality time I got to spend with them alone even if I didn’t hear Doja Cat perform live.