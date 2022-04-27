Rewatching childhood movies encourages positive nostalgia, stress relief 

Movies from childhood can serve as a comforting reminder of when times were easier and must be cherished to keep those memories alive.

With new and different movies coming out every year, we often forget to appreciate the oldies that we once loved. Every once in a while, I remember my personal favorites such as “Shrek,” “Finding Nemo” and “The Incredibles” and am immediately transported back to the nostalgic times of my early childhood- a feeling that everyone should return to every once and a while.

While movies now come out to be more and more technologically advanced by using remarkable CGI and developing incredible story lines, sometimes the older, simpler cartoon movies provide a much needed escape from the stressful present. The feeling of nostalgia that comes rushing back as I watch my childhood classics is one I want to retain for the rest of life, and so should others.

In today’s stressful world with COVID-19 and devastating international conflicts, it is necessary to have something that can remind us of times when things were better, and keep us hopeful of the future ahead. For students especially, having a healthy way to cope with the immense stress from school and responsibility is important; thus, rewatching movies from our childhoods can relieve some of the stress we deal with, and bring us back to easier times.

Watching these movies have allowed me to relive a period of my life when everything was easier: I didn’t have so much work, I didn’t stress about anything I do today and I was truly carefree. They help me to remember some of the heartwarming times of my childhood, like being wrapped under a blanket with my family on a cold winter day, watching my favorite movie at the time, “Ratatouille”.

The classic movies of my, and many of my peers’ childhoods, are crucial to remember and indulge in every once in a while to spark nostalgia and enjoyment. Otherwise, these once classics will simply be forgotten. Everyone should strive to remember the movies that filled their childhood so that they too, can ignite their memories that have faded away.