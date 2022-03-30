Staples students express interest in a more expansive course selection

Hannah Ratcliffe ’22, Web Arts Editor and Margot Richlin ’23, Web Opinions Editor|March 30, 2022
Graphic by Margot Richlin ’23
Students reflect on the classes currently available at Staples, as well as what classes they hope will be offered in the future due to their personal interests and passions.
Read Next
Broadcast
Opinions
On Tuesday, I dropped to my knees in the Staples Tennis parking lot in complete shock and dismay at the calamity that lay before me. I had heard stori...
Neha Arora uplifts community with Eagle Scout Project
Positivity prevails amidst stressful year
REC basketball season offers socialization, break from stressful competition
Seniors gift underclassmen with college admissions advice, reflect on process
Stand with Ukraine Protest unifies Westporters, demonstrates solidarity
Senior superlatives spark differing responses
Staples Library celebrates reading with book bracket
St. Patrick’s Day treats promote excitement for holiday
Standardized tests creates unfair environment
Convenience costs: delivery apps hurt local business
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *