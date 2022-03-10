Social media hiatus reaps substantial reward

Attending the High Mountain Institute, a five week alpine backpacking and creative writing program free of social media, taught me the value of unplugging and self reflecting. It is incredibly healthy, and important, to disconnect from social media in order to learn about oneself and reduce stress.

“Does seeing that make you happy?” My mom asked me once when she caught me endlessly scrolling through social media. Although I got annoyed and told her to leave me alone, it left me thinking. And my answer, although I wouldn’t admit it out loud, was “No, not really.”

Media is constantly evolving and advancing all around us and it is important to step back and unplug. It is easy to get caught up in other people’s posts and end up aimlessly scrolling for hours on end.

I admit, I have done it. Yet, I now realize that when I get the TikTok warning that it has been too long and it’s time to set my phone down, I have gained nothing from the hours spent. Overloading your mind with meaningless trends and harmful information only increases stress and isolates yourself, effectively cutting you off from maintaining meaningful relationships with others.

Last summer, I attended the High Mountain Institute: a five week backpacking and creative writing program in Colorado with a zero-tolerance policy regarding phones. Upon my arrival I immediately handed in my iPhone, which I wouldn’t see again until the end of the summer. At first, I was uncomfortable, as I was so disconnected from reality, yet I soon recognized the beauty of this.

By not having the distraction of Snapchat notifications and social media, I could focus on self-reflection, the beautiful nature surrounding me and building lasting friendships with the other participants. At the end of the five weeks, I had learned so much about myself, discovered my interest in the environment and made some of my closest friends. When I got my phone back, I didn’t even turn it on, realizing that I was my happiest self without it.

This experience opened my eyes to the benefits of living in the moment. It helped me grow individually and not compare my life to the people on my Instagram feed. Now, I truly understand the importance of taking a break from the internet, and urge you all to try.

Set a time limit on your apps and breathe some fresh air. According to the Child Mind Institute, American children spend only about four to seven minutes a day playing outside and over seven hours a day on technology. This is alarming considering the many benefits to nature appreciation, and the fact that spending time outside is necessary for healthy growth and development.

There are many things to do when unplugging from technology, and one such beneficial activity is journaling. According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, journaling helps manage anxiety and reduce stress. Dumping your thoughts and feelings onto the page is extremely helpful with sorting through your emotions, and is beneficial for everyone.

So the next time your parents tell you to get off your phone, instead of arguing with them, go for a walk, meet up with friends or pick up a pen and start journaling.