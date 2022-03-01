Celebrities must stay out of politics; we must stop listening

As more celebrities attempt to get into politics, questions arise about whether this would be beneficial or harmful to American democracy.

Amidst rumors of who will be running for upcoming elections, there are curious whispers of names usually only seen on billboards or movie screens. As politics become a more defining part of every aspect of Americans’ lives, a wealthy and powerful class of people, who may already have a loyal fanbase, are stepping out to influence American democracy: celebrities.

But, overall, celebrities should remain in their world of media and drama and out of politics in order to maintain integrity and trust in American democracy. When celebrities inevitably share their opinion, they should be taken with a grain of salt and should not have the hold on people as it does.

Take Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) for example. Although later proven to be an unhinged rumor, the speculation that he may run for president gained an extraordinary amount of publicity. Although he is very popular for his rapping, especially among the younger generations, Ye would not make a good president considering his constant involvement in controversy, a not so attractive trait for a president. Just because he already has an avid fan base, it does not make him suitable for president and he shouldn’t gain political votes just because of his good rapping.

Celebrities may be drawn to the idea of running for office because the power of one individual could exponentially grow if they dominate many areas of media. However, it’s vital for the American people to not give in to voting for celebrities just because they enjoy the characters they play on screen or songs they sing. Further, other politicians running should not be placed at a disadvantage just because their opponent in running already has a grown fan base.

Taylor Swift, a sensational songwriter and one of the most popular artists in the country, if not the world, is no stranger to voicing her opinions, even politically. In 2018, Swift endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen for Senator of Tennessee. Although celebrities are free to say whatever they want, their opinions shouldn’t be weighed so heavily by their loyal fans. Swift’s fan base is huge because of her amazing singing talents and personality, but just because she is a star, doesn’t mean she should be listened to. Further, celebrities’ voices can be louder than the average voice in the media, giving an unfair advantage to those running against them without a large group of worshippers.

Although ever influenceable, teens should be more aware of this celebrity propaganda. Although celebrities seem to have their voices amplified by their wealth and power, the loudest voice is not always the best, most unbiased or factually correct one. Just because celebrities are widely praised for what they do, does not mean that they would make a good president.